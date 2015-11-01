DUBAI Nov 1 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Sunday it will sell its entire stake
in research firm SRMG for 837.2 million riyals ($223.3 million).
Kingdom will sell 23.9 million shares in Saudi Research and
Marketing Group at 35 riyals per share in a private off-market
transaction, it said in a stock exchange statement. The sale
will be completed during trading on Sunday.
The investment firm said proceeds from the sale will be used
for other corporate projects and investment opportunities, while
the financial impact of the sale will be reflected in
fourth-quarter earnings.
Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's top
companies, including Citigroup and microblogging site
Twitter.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals)
