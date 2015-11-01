* NCB Capital funds buy 55.21 pct of SRMG - statement
* Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding among sellers
* New owners don't plan further deals, strategy change
(Recasts, adds all transactions, buyers' identities)
By Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, Nov 1 Two funds owned by NCB Capital
bought over 50 percent of Saudi Research and Marketing Group
(SRMG), publisher of pan-Arab newspaper Asharq
al-Awsat and one of the Middle East's largest media companies.
The off-market transactions were disclosed after market
close on Sunday, just hours after an announcement from Kingdom
Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, of plans to sell its 29.9 per cent
stake in SRMG for 837.2 million riyals ($223.3 million).
The new investors do not plan any changes to the overall
"strategy of the company and have no plans to buy rest of the
outstanding shares," SRMG added in its statement.
Besides the London-based Asharq al-Awsat, SRMG owns Saudi
newspapers Al-Iqtisadiyah and Arab News and has traditionally
enjoyed close ties to the ruling Al Saud family through a 6.84
percent stake held in the name of Faisal Ahmad Bin Salman, the
fifth son of King Salman.
The funds of NCB Capital, the investment banking arm of
Saudi's largest bank National Commercial Bank,
acquired 55.21 percent of SRMG, the company's statement said,
split between NCB Capital Fund 13 with 29.9 percent and NCB
Capital Fund 4 with 25.3 percent.
No values or names of sellers were given in the SRMG
statement, although bourse data showed nine private transactions
overall on Sunday at the 35 riyals per share price disclosed by
Kingdom Holding earlier in the day.
That level was almost double the last trade on Wednesday
before the stock was suspended by the regulator ahead of news
from major shareholders.
This would value the company at around 2.8 billion riyals
($746.7 million), according to Reuters calculations.
Trading on SRMG will resume on Monday, the Capital Market
Authority announced in a separate post-trading statement.
KINGDOM HOLDING
Kingdom, which sold 23.9 million shares, would use proceeds
from the sale for other corporate projects and investment
opportunities, while the financial impact of the sale will be
reflected in fourth-quarter earnings.
This is the second divestment in the media sector this year
for Alwaleed, who sold most of his stake in News Corp
in February. Alwaleed also owns a stake in Saudi media
conglomerate Rotana Group, which owns the Arab world's largest
record label.
Alwaleed's interests have expanded to Bahrain, where he
founded Alarab TV station. The channel was suspended just hours
after its launch on February 1, amid a crackdown by the Bahraini
government which said the TV channel had not done enough to
combat "extremism and terrorism"
Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's top
companies, including Citigroup and microblogging site
Twitter.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem and Marwa Rashad in
Riyadh; Editing by Angus McDowall and Tom Heneghan)