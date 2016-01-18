DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal, has completed the refinancing of a 350 million euro
($381.3 million) loan facility, it said on Monday.
The loan, backed by the Four Season Hotel George V, was
extended by a consortium of three banks, Kingdom Holding said in
an emailed statement.
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis
Pfandbriefbank and Societe Generale Corporate and Investment
Banking acted as co-lead arrangers, the statement said, while
Credit Agricole acted as facility and security agent.
The transaction closed on Oct. 16, it added.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman)