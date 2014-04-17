BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
April 17 Shenzhen Kingdom Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 260 million yuan ($41.79 million)in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on April 18
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyd68v; link.reuters.com/wyd68v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2214 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.