Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
RIYADH, June 1 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co has sold its interest in the Movenpick Resort and Spa Mauritius hotel for 150 million riyals ($40 million), it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
Its stake was bought by Hawaii-based Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, it said.
Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle for billionaire Prince Alwaleed, will sell 20-30 hotels in the next two years while retaining ownership of its stake in major hotel management companies and in specific high-end hotels, Alwaleed told Reuters last month. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Robert Birsel)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.