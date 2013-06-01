(Repeats with Mauritius and Hawaii topic codes)

RIYADH, June 1 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co has sold its interest in the Movenpick Resort and Spa Mauritius hotel for 150 million riyals ($40 million), it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Its stake was bought by Hawaii-based Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, it said.

Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle for billionaire Prince Alwaleed, will sell 20-30 hotels in the next two years while retaining ownership of its stake in major hotel management companies and in specific high-end hotels, Alwaleed told Reuters last month. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Robert Birsel)