BRIEF-Psychemedics Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings
Oct 8 Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co
* Says shares to halt trading from October 9 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xowTWo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings
* Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oHuVl7 Further company coverage: