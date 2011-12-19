MUMBAI Dec 19 Beleagured Kingfisher Airlines has grounded 15 aircraft after the Indian carrier was unable to meet maintanence and overhaul expenses, the Economic Times reported on Monday, citing an industry person familiar with the development.

The aircraft include the wide-bodied A330s used for long hauls, and the company's active fleet has come down to 40 from 69 at the end of 2010, the newspaper said.

About 140 pilots have put in their papers and 11 have left without the loss-making carrier giving them a clearance, it said.

A Kingfisher spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher, which cut flights and loss-making routes in November, is struggling to raise funds to continue operations and repay debt.

The airline's request for additional working capital from its lenders is still pending with the banks.

State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhury has said efforts were being made by banks to make Kingfisher viable, the Press Trust of India reported. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)