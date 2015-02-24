MUMBAI Feb 24 Grounded Indian carrier
Kingfisher Airlines, founded by flamboyant liquor
baron Vijay Mallya, said on Tuesday it had handed over
possession of a property to a group of lenders to which it owes
about $1.5 billion.
Kingfisher, once India's second-biggest airline, stopped
flying more than two years ago for want of cash, leaving its
creditors, mostly state-run banks, and suppliers with pending
dues.
The lenders had been trying to take possession of Kingfisher
House in Mumbai for nearly two years, but the takeover had been
delayed by legal issues. A Mumbai court this month ordered
Kingfisher to hand over the property to a group of bankers.
Kingfisher House, once the airline's headquarters, is
estimated to be worth about $15 million, a fraction of what the
lenders are owed.
Indian stock exchanges in November suspended trading shares
of the airline after it failed to comply with rules on reporting
financial results. The Indian government in December rejected
the re-appointment of Mallya as managing director of Kingfisher.
Banks have also moved to declare Mallya, once known as "The
King of Good Times" for his flamboyant lifestyle, a "wilful
defaulter", pending court approval.
The tag could mean the tycoon could be forced to stand down
from any corporate posts and may also damage the fund-raising
prospects of businesses with which he is associated.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and Mark Potter)