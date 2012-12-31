NEW DELHI Kingfisher Airlines said expiration of its operating licenses, set for Monday, was not a cause for concern as the grounded Indian carrier has two years to renew the license and permits required to fly.

"Despite the impending expiry of its license tonight, there is no cause for concern as the regulations permit license renewal within two years of expiry," the company said in a statement.

It also added that it was "confident" of securing approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to re-start operations and that it was in the process of replying to concerns raised by the regulator.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)