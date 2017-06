A passenger walks with her luggage in front of a Kingfisher Airlines reservation office at the domestic airport in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - Kingfisher Airlines shares gain 4.35 percent on hopes striking workers will return to work after the debt-ridden carrier offered this week to pay three months of wages by November 13.

The company has not yet said how many employees agreed to the offer.

The stock has also recovered after slumping 17.5 percent over the previous four sessions.