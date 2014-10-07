BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos
Oct 7 Kingfisher Plc :
* Barclays Capital Securities Ltd to manage part of share repurchase programme announced on March 25, 2014
* Kingfisher confirms that it currently has no unpublished price sensitive information
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.