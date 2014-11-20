BRIEF-Xerium appoints Mark Staton CEO and president
* Xerium technologies inc - Staton also has been appointed to board, replacing Bevis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Kingfisher Plc :
* Confirms that Veronique Laury will be appointed as group chief executive with effect from Dec. 8
* Ian Cheshire will step down as group chief executive officer with effect from Dec. 8 and will resign as a director of co with effect from 31 Jan. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: