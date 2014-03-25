BRIEF-YUNDA's Q1 net profit up, plans share issue to fund projects
* Says Q1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 278.9 million yuan ($40.51 million)
March 25 Kingfisher PLC : * CEO says Hornbach disposal will raise about 195 million stg * CEO says no set target for extent of multi-year capital return programme * CEO says has already had interest from potential partners for B&Q China * For more news, please click here
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre