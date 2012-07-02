NEW DELHI, July 2 A debt fund managed by India's SREI Infrastructure Finance has bought about 4 billion rupees ($71.64 million) worth of debt of Kingfisher Airlines from ICICI Bank, its vice chairman said on Monday.

"There was an opportunity because of the various securities package and returns which were coming along with it, so based on that, the fund saw an opportunity," SREI's vice chairman Sunil Kanoria told Reuters. ($1 = 55.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)