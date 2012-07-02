BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
NEW DELHI, July 2 A debt fund managed by India's SREI Infrastructure Finance has bought about 4 billion rupees ($71.64 million) worth of debt of Kingfisher Airlines from ICICI Bank, its vice chairman said on Monday.
"There was an opportunity because of the various securities package and returns which were coming along with it, so based on that, the fund saw an opportunity," SREI's vice chairman Sunil Kanoria told Reuters. ($1 = 55.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD