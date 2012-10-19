An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI Grounded airline Kingfisher expects to start flying again on November 6 if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gives the go-ahead, the debt-laden company said on Friday.

Kingfisher Airlines has given its response after the aviation regulator asked the carrier why its licence to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide a "safe, efficient and reliable service" but a spokesman for the company declined to comment on what that response was.

"Currently we anticipate resuming operations on November sixth, subject to our resumption plan being reviewed and approved by the DGCA," Kingfisher said in a statement.

The airline last week said its planes would remain grounded until October 20, having stopped flying at the beginning of the month after an employee protest turned violent.

Struggling to pay its bills, the airline is seven months behind in salary payments and staff protests started last month when a group of engineers refused to certify the airworthiness of planes.

On Wednesday, the regulator failed to approve Kingfisher's proposed winter schedule of flights. The company had 2,930 departures per week last year in its winter schedule, which is due to start this year on October 28.

The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, which estimates Kingfisher's total debts at around $2.5 billion, said a fully funded turnaround would cost at least $1 billion.

