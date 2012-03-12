US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI, March 12 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it has cancelled some flights due to "employee agitation on account of delayed salaries," further worsening troubles for the debt-laden carrier.
"We will operate approximately 80 percent of our planned schedule. We expect to return to our full schedule shortly," the company said in a statement.
Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)