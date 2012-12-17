NEW DELHI Dec 17 India's debt-laden and grounded Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it will "restart in a phased manner," with own funding, and will not seek banks' support.

Kingfisher, saddled with a debt load of $1.4 billion, has not flown since October, and is under immense pressure to raise equity fast to keep its licence intact.

"We have also shared a full recapitalisation plan which will be further discussed with a small designated group of bankers," Kingfisher said in a statement, after a meeting with its lenders. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)