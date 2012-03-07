NEW DELHI, March 7 The International Air Transport Association suspended India's Kingfisher Airlines from its clearing house effective Wednesday due to non-payment of dues, a spokesman for the industry body of global airlines said.

"This is because the airline did not settle their ICH (IATA Clearing House) account within the stipulated deadline. Kingfisher's participation in the ICH will be reinstated after the airline fulfills the ICH requirements," Albert Tjoeng said in an email to Reuters.

A Kingfisher spokesman said the airline will shortly issue a statement. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)