MUMBAI, July 25 The International Air Transport
Association (IATA) expects India to lead global talks on the
European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), Tony Tyler, the
organisation's director general, said on Wednesday, adding that
he felt India was not "philosophically opposed" to the scheme.
Two unidentified Indian airlines failed to meet a March 31
deadline to comply with the ETS, which requires carriers to
offset their carbon emissions.
Separately, Tyler said the IATA was holding talks with
Kingfisher Airlines on reinstating the struggling
carrier to the global trading platform.
