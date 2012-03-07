* Kingfisher failed to pay fees - IATA
* Kingfisher can still settle dues bilaterally with airlines
* Temporary suspension won't impact flight operations
-Kingfisher
* Kingfisher says expects bank accounts to be reactivated
soon
* Tax authorities issues show case notice to Kingfisher - TV
By Anurag Kotoky
NEW DELHI, March 7 The International Air
Transport Association (IATA) has suspended India's Kingfisher
Airlines from its account settlement system due to
non-payment of fees, dealing a fresh blow to the carrier as it
seeks funds to stay aloft.
The industry group's clearing house, ICH, settles accounts
between the world's airlines, airline-associated companies and
travel agencies.
"Kingfisher's participation in the ICH will be reinstated
after the airline fulfils the ICH requirements," IATA spokesman
Albert Tjoeng said in an email. Kingfisher can still partner
with other airlines by settling with them directly, he said.
About 240 airlines, representing about 84 percent of global
scheduled airline traffic, belong to the IATA.
Kingfisher said it could not settle the dues as its bank
accounts have been deactivated by tax authorities, the same
reason the company gave when it had to cancel most of its fights
last month.
Of the 64 planes in its fleet, Kingfisher is now using just
28, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers
across the country.
The company is in talks with tax authorities and expects its
bank accounts to be reactivated shortly, the carrier said in a
statement.
"Kingfisher Airlines continues to operate 200 flights to 46
domestic and international destinations. The ICH suspension does
not impact our guests travelling on any Kingfisher Airlines
flight or our flight schedules," the statement said.
Kingfisher, headed by liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, has never
made a profit since it was founded in 2005.
Adding to Kingfisher's troubles, CNBC-TV18 reported that
Indian tax authorities had issued "show-cause" notices to the
airline's top management, asking them to explain why the airline
had not paid about 3 billion rupees ($60 million)of tax.
Kingfisher has 10 days to respond, the TV channel said.
The airline, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs
at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.
Kingfisher's billionaire chairman Mallya, who owns one of
the world's most expensive yachts and a cricket and Formula One
team, is known as the "King of the Good Times" for a jet-set
lifestyle.
Mallya is also chairman of United Breweries (Holdings)
, a conglomerate with interests as diverse as aviation,
breweries, biotechnology and real estate.
But Kingfisher, named after his famous brand of Indian beer,
has become one of the main casualties of high fuel costs and a
fierce price war between a handful of budget carriers which,
between them, ordered hundreds of aircraft for delivery over the
next decade in an ambitious bet on the future.
($1=50.3650 Indian rupees)
