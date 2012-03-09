NEW DELHI, March 9 The International Air
Transport Association (IATA) has suspended India's Kingfisher
Airlines from two settlement systems with travel and
cargo agents effective from Thursday night after the ailing
carrier failed to provide a cash deposit.
This comes as a fresh blow for Kingfisher, which was
suspended from IATA's clearing house, which settles accounts
between the world's airlines, on Wednesday.
"The airline is still free to sell and settle directly with
travel agents and freight forwarders," IATA spokesman Albert
Tjoeng said in an email, but did not say how much cash
Kingfisher had to deposit.
About 240 airlines, representing about 84 percent of global
scheduled airline traffic, are members of IATA.
"The airline has made alternate arrangements to ensure that
the customers can continue to book their travel on Kingfisher
via select leading travel agents and their network of partners,"
Kingfisher said in a statement.
Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at
least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre
for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy.
