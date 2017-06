Customers stand at a Kingfisher Airlines reservation office at the domestic airport in Mumbai, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

HYDERABAD Debt laden Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) owes 2.62 billion rupees to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), said AAI Chairman V.P. Agrawal said.

AAI is responsible for managing the civil aviation infrastructure in the country.

Earlier in the day, the debt-crippled and cash-strapped carrier said it will cut back its overseas flights as it looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)