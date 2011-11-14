Nov 14 The board of cash-strapped India's
Kingfisher Airlines will consider on Monday a proposal
to cut its about $1.3 billion debt by more than half by selling
property, converting loans from its parent company into equity
and changing the terms under which it leases aircraft, the
Economic Times reported.
The carrier, which had cancelled about 200 flights in the
past week, is likely to propose a preferential issue of shares
to investors, to meet a key demand of banks that are insisting
its billionaire-founder Vijay Mallya bring in more funds, the
newspaper said.
It said State Bank of India, the lead lender in a
13-bank consortium, and other banks had asked the carrier's
owners to inject 8 billion rupees ($160 million) in equity.
"Kingfisher is a valued company, but an airline would need
fuel, fleet and finance to run the show. Kingfisher should tell
us how it plans to streamline its daily requirements," the paper
quoted State Bank Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri as saying.
The newspaper said Kingfisher would approach banks for up to
5 billion rupees of working capital to buy fuel and pay
salaries, citing unnamed people familiar with the development.
Kingfisher Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal refused to
comment on the additional working capital, but confirmed the
airline was planning to raise funds by changing the nature of
lease agreements and selling real estate, the paper said.
"All this exercise is going to reduce our interest costs
that are pinching us a lot right now and reduce debt levels to
reasonable limit," it quoted him as saying.
A Kingfisher Airline spokesman could not be immediately
reached for a comment by Reuters.
($1=50.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)