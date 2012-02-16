* Aims to meet analysts' FY adj profit view of 799 mln stg

* Plans significant growth in Poland, Russia, Turkey, Spain

* Unveils management reshuffle

* Q4 total sales 2.36 bln stg, up 4.0 pct

* Shares fall 1 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, Feb 16 Kingfisher, Europe's biggest home improvements retailer, said the next phase of its development plan will target a big expansion in existing markets as it seeks to allay investor concerns it is becoming a mature business.

Chief Executive Ian Cheshire told reporters on Thursday the firm was looking to grow significantly in its established markets of Poland, Russia, Turkey and Spain, as well as seeking "in-fill" opportunities in France and Britain, where it is already the market leader.

"It's really to try and make the point that actually we've got a reasonable chunk of organic growth to come, so it's not as mature as some people tend to think," he said.

A strategy update in March will also detail how Kingfisher plans to develop its common range of products from the current 2 percent of total products globally to 50 percent over the medium term and the margin benefits that will accrue.

Cheshire was speaking after Kingfisher said it would meet analysts' forecasts for a year to end-January 2012 underlying pretax profit of 799 million pounds ($1.25 billion), a 20 percent rise on the 670 million pounds made in the previous year.

The group, with about 950 stores in eight countries in Europe and Asia, also unveiled a management reshuffle that will see finance director Kevin O'Byrne become CEO of B&Q, B&Q CEO Euan Sutherland become group chief operating officer, Kingfisher France CEO Philippe Tible add Poland and Russia to his responsibilities and international CEO Peter Hogsted leave.

"This may cause a small degree of concern, given the success of the previous team and structure over the past three years," said Investec Securities analyst David Jeary.

Shares in Kingfisher, which prior to Thursday's update had increased by 11 percent over the last month, were down 1.1 percent at 275.7 pence at 1018 GMT, valuing the business at 6.54 billion pounds.

Kingfisher, which runs British market leader B&Q as well as Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said its total sales rose 4.0 percent to 2.36 billion pounds in the 13 weeks to Jan. 28, its fiscal fourth quarter.

Many European retailers are struggling as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, and amid fears the euro zone debt crisis could plunge the region back into recession.

Kingfisher, the world's No. 3 home improvements retailer behind U.S. groups Lowe's and Home Depot, has performed better than most, offsetting weak demand in many of its markets with a drive to improve profitability by buying more goods centrally, and directly, from cheaper manufacturing centres like China.

Fourth quarter sales at Castorama France stores open over a year rose 2.9 percent and were up 5.7 percent at Brico Depot France stores. That beat analysts' forecasts for rises of about 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent respectively as sales benefited from milder weather, new ranges and store modernisations.

Like-for-like sales at B&Q stores in the UK and Ireland fell 2.5 percent compared with analysts' expectations of a fall of about 2.0 percent, held back by a weak consumer backdrop Cheshire does not expect to improve any time soon.

"We're still assuming no help from the market," he said.

However, he was hopeful an extended public holiday in June for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee could be a fillip for UK sales.

"The combination of Jubilee and the Olympics should be a sort of great British summer in the garden, good for (sales of) barbecues, good for outdoor furniture."