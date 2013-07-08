LONDON, July 8 Kingfisher, Europe's No.
1 home improvement retailer, said a French tax case had been
settled in its favour after a decade long dispute and would
result in an exceptional credit of 145 million pounds ($216
million) to 2013-14 earnings.
The firm said on Monday France's ultimate court, the Conseil
d'Etat, had considered the case, which dates back to 2003, and
found in its favour.
Kingfisher said the decision did not impact its cash
position as a full refund of the tax had been made in 2009
following a previous successful hearing.
"However, this decision finally removes any uncertainty over
the position and will therefore result in an exceptional credit
of around 145 million pounds being recognised in this year's
earnings," it said.
The decision will likely reignite speculation about possible
capital returns to Kingfisher investors as Chief Executive Ian
Cheshire has previously stated that they would not be considered
until the French tax case was settled.
Shares in Kingfisher were up 2.3 percent at 375.5 pence at
1316 GMT.