NEW DELHI Feb 22 The bank accounts of ailing Kingfisher Airlines remain frozen, Indian Finance Secretary R. S. Gujral told reporters, responding to media reports that the accounts had been freed.

The accounts were frozen by income tax authorities last week leaving the carrier with little cash and forcing it to cancel more than a hundred flights since Saturday. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)