NEW DELHI Jan 22 Grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines needs at least 10 billion rupees ($185.65 million) to restart operations, aviation minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

All stakeholders will have to give no-objection certificates for the carrier to fly again, he said.

Earlier, a government source told reporters India is willing to support the revival plan of Kingfisher Airlines if it were to settle its employees' dues.

