US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 The Indian aviation regulator will submit a report on troubled Kingfisher Airlines in one to two days, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the debt-crippled and cash-strapped carrier said it will cut back its overseas flights as it looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.