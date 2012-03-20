NEW DELHI, March 20 Troubled Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines is liable for prosecution over unpaid taxes, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

The minister said the onus to save Kingfisher Airlines was on Chairman Vijay Mallya.

"Vijay Mallya has to convince DGCA (directorate general of civil aviation) that he is in a position to operate an airline... The onus is on him," Singh said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)