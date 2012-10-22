(Replaces reference to "the union" by "employees" in second
paragraph)
* Offers three months salary by Nov. 13
* Asks employees to report to work by Oct. 26
* To meet regulator soon in bid to lift license suspension
Oct 22 India's debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines
, which is seven months behind on salary payments, is
offering to pay three months wages by Nov. 13 and clear the
arrears every month after that, if striking employees return to
work by Friday.
Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters on Monday he
was optimistic e mployees w ould back the proposal and he expected
a d e cision in a day or two.
Kingfisher, controlled by the flamboyant Vijay Mallya, has
never made a profit since it was founded in 2004 and is reeling
under $1.4 billion debt. Its fleet has been grounded since the
start of the month when a staff protest turned violent.
"It's a fair deal and hopefully all employees will accept
the proposal," said Vikrant Patkar, a striking pilot at
Kingfisher, who was part of the negotiations with the
management. "We will soon be back in the sky if (it) works out."
However, even if Kingfisher gets employees back on board, it
still has to convince the Indian regulator to restore its
licence, which was suspended on Saturday after it failed to
address concerns regarding safety.
The airline plans to meet the Directorate General of Civil
Aviation with a revival plan in the "near future", Aggarwal
said, while declining to give a more specific time frame.
It will also likely meet its lenders by end of this month to
discuss a turnaround plan.
The lenders, mostly government banks led by State Bank of
India, have refused to extend further credit in the
absence of fresh equity, but they have shown patience. Indian
state banks rarely force big companies to liquidate.
Kingfisher is in talks with a couple of airlines for
investment to help revive operations.
Last month, India allowed foreign airlines to buy stakes of
up to 49 percent in local carriers, a long-awaited policy move
lobbied for by Kingfisher and seen as providing a lifeline to
the country's debt-laden operators.
"We are continuing discussions on recapitalisation. Those
discussions slowed down but they are not stalled," Aggarwal
said. "We are committed to clear the (salary) arrears once we
are recapitalised."
The Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation has said a fully funded
turnaround for Kingfisher would cost at least $1 billion.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Writing and
additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Mark Potter)