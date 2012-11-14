* Proceeds from Diageo deal won't be enough to rescue
Kingfisher
* Mallya may make piecemeal payments to Kingfisher creditors
* Kingfisher needs to raise or commit at least $1 billion by
Nov 30
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Anurag Kotoky
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Nov 14 Indian liquor baron
Vijay Mallya's $2.1 billion deal to sell a stake in United
Spirits Ltd could throw a lifeline to his grounded
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, although pulling the carrier
back from the brink will not be easy.
The flamboyant "King of Good Times" is keeping his plans to
himself for now. However, his decision to give up control of his
group's flagship company as Kingfisher heads towards the point
of no return suggests that he is unwilling to write off his
airline business, bankers and industry analysts say.
The proceeds from Mallya's deal with Diageo Plc will
not be enough in themselves to rescue the ailing airline, which
has failed so far to find fresh investment to prop it up or a
global carrier willing to play white knight.
It could still give him enough to make a piecemeal payment
to his creditors and draw them back to the negotiating table for
fresh loans and another restructuring of the airline's debt.
"The deal has surely changed the mood of Kingfisher lenders
and investors from absolute despair to some hope," said a senior
investment banker with a European bank in Mumbai, declining to
be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"Kingfisher is a liquidity issue and if he is able to inject
some liquidity that will get banks to open the lines again, he
will definitely do that," the investment banker said. "He
wouldn't have sold his flagship firm now without a turnaround
plan for Kingfisher."
Indeed, shares in Kingfisher have gained nearly 15 percent
in three sessions since the United Spirits deal was announced on
Nov. 9.
If Mallya is planning to use the liquor deal to rescue his
airline, he will need to act quickly.
Kingfisher needs to raise or commit at least $1 billion by
Nov. 30, according to the State Bank of India, the
leader of a 17-bank consortium that has lent about $1.4 billion
to the carrier. The consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation
says Kingfisher's total debt is about $2.5 billion.
"Kingfisher Airlines needs a significant cash infusion if it
is to be revived," said Amber Dubey, head of aviation at KPMG.
"Diversion of some funds from the United Spirits deal may be a
good first step."
However, he said the airline would need more funds to
continue operations on a sustainable basis, he said.
Diageo agreed to buy a majority stake in United Spirits for
$2.1 billion after months of talks, fuelling a push by the
world's biggest spirits group into fast-growing markets.
United Spirits and Mallya's group company United Breweries
Holdings will get about half of the sum. Sources said
the bulk of this will be used to pare United Spirits' debt and
release its shares, which were pledged by its founders to raise
loans.
Mallya may infuse some of the proceeds into Kingfisher to
pay staff salaries, airport fees and fuel bills to make it
airworthy again, said investment banking sources and analysts.
A Kingfisher spokesman did not respond to a request for
comments.
RETURN SOME MONEY
Mallya, known for his lavish lifestyle and often referred to
as India's Richard Branson, last week played down any link
between the United Spirits deal and problems at his airline.
Kingfisher, which Mallya launched with much fanfare in 2005,
was once India's second-largest airline by domestic market
share. For most of this year, the carrier has struggled to pay
its staff, and it has not flown since early October due to
protests and safety concerns.
In the event of Kingfisher's demise, its creditors would
hardly get anything back as India does not have a formal
bankruptcy process. Analysts say they may be willing to find
some middle ground, lured by the prospect of getting at least
some of their money back after the airline resumes flying.
Lenders will meet with company senior executives later this
month to discuss a turnaround plan, banking sources said.
"When we see money in their hands we can always ask them to
return some to us," a senior official with a state-run bank and
one of Kingfisher lenders told Reuters, declining to say whether
the bank would commit more money to the carrier.
Any decision to lend more to Kingfisher would be based on a
fresh infusion of equity from its founders and a "credible plan"
to revive the airline, State Bank of India's Chairman Pratip
Chaudhuri said last week.
Few doubt Mallya's capacity to pull off another surprise,
bringing in an investor to rescue the airline. He told Reuters
last month that two investment bankers had been hired as part of
a search for potential partners.
"The timing of Mallya's deal with Diego does show some
intent on Mallya's part to get the airline going," said Rajan
Mehra, the India head of U.S.-based private jet operator
Universal Aviation, and an aviation expert.
"And if some Middle East airline decides to put its muscle
behind him, with all their financial strength, expertise in
running successful airline models and deep interest in the
Indian market, well, it's anybody's guess."
But time is not on Mallya's side: the Indian government has
warned that it will not renew Kingfisher's licence if it fails
to provide a turnaround plan by the end of December.