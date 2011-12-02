Dec 2 Kingfisher Airlines Chairman Vijay Mallya said on Friday that he was was still in talks with an Indian investor to raise funds.

Mallya was speaking to reporters after meeting with the Indian finance minister.

Kingfisher, India's third largest carrier, has cancelled hundreds of flights in November as its net worth has eroded, and is struggling to raise funds to continue operations.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)