A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Airline shares, including SpiceJet(SPJT.BO), jumped on Wednesday after the Times of India newspaper reported the government is preparing measures to potentially allow foreign investment in the sector.

The daily newspaper cited a senior government official saying measures on foreign direct investment, including possibly in multi-brand retail, could come after Friday's cabinet meeting.

SpiceJet shares rose as much as 5.8 percent, and was trading up 5.3 percent. Kingfisher(KING.NS) rose 2.3 percent, while Jet Airways(JET.NS) gained 1.8 percent.

Under current rules, foreign airlines are barred from buying stakes in domestic carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)