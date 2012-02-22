Feb 22 The Reserve Bank of India is "absolutely not" opposed to banks lending to debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines if they feel they can recover their money, Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty told reporters on Wednesday.

Lenders to Kingfisher have yet to agree on extending further loans to the money-losing carrier, three banking sources said earlier after reports that one state-owned creditor had agreed on a bailout loan package. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ted Kerr)