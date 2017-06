A Kingfisher Airlines Airbus passenger aircraft prepares to take-off at Mumbai airport in this April 11, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, will find it difficult to lend more to the struggling Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS), the ET NOW channel reported chairman Pratip Chaudhuri as saying on Tuesday.

SBI had said earlier this month that it now considered loans to the cash-strapped private airline to be non-performing.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)