MUMBAI Dec 19 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it will become part of the global oneworld alliance from February, making it the first carrier from the subcontinent to join a global airline group.

"For Kingfisher Airlines, joining oneworld will strengthen its competitive offering and its financial position," it said in a statement, adding it would add more than 40 destinations to the alliance's network, all of them in India.

Kingfisher, India's third largest carrier by market share, was recently in the news after a spate of flight cancellations in November, as the carrier faced a series of financial difficulties.

The oneworld alliance serves more than 850 airports in nearly 150 countries and includes American Airlines, British Airways and Cathay Pacific.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)