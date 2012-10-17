Oct 17 India's Kingfisher Airlines will extend the date to restart the carrier's operations, its chief executive Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters, after a meeting with employees.

Kingfisher said last week that its planes, grounded since Oct. 1 after an employee protest turned violent, would not fly until Oct. 20.

"Talks have been positive. We are moving in the right direction. We will have to extend the deadline to restart operations," Aggarwal said on Wednesday.

Once India's second-biggest airline, Kingfisher has never turned a profit since its launch in 2005. It has defaulted on payments to airports, tax authorities and banks and is seven months behind on salary payments to staff. (Reporting by Indulal P.M.; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)