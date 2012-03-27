* Says employees at affected places asked to stay at home
* Says to operate 120 flights with 20 planes this summer
* Says paying salaries top priority
NEW DELHI, March 27 Ailing Indian carrier
Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday it has temporarily
suspended operations to several destinations as per its revised
flight schedule, and has asked most employees at those places to
"stay at home."
"We are in a 'holding' pattern right now and are waiting for
various decisions from the government and our consortium of
bankers on FDI (foreign direct investment) policy, working
capital funding, etc," Kingfisher said in a statement.
"All of these will have a major impact on the staffing
decisions we will have to make," the statement said.
Kingfisher said the employees will remain in its rolls until
it can recapitalise the company and resume operations to the
affected destinations.
Cash-strapped and debt-laden, Kingfisher has slashed its
operating schedule and is scrambling for financing from
creditors as its losses grow in India's fiercely-competitive
airline industry.
Kingfisher will operate about 120 flights with 20 planes
this summer, according to its revised schedule, the statement
said, a far cry from operating 370 daily flights with 64 planes
just last September.
India's plans to allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49
percent in local carriers - for which Kingfisher has lobbied
hard - has not yet materialised, adding to its fund constraints.
"Our immediate priority is to access our funds to pay
outstanding staff salaries," Kingfisher said.
In another blow to the airlines, ICICI Bank has
asked the embattled airline to top up its loan security or
adjust the loan amount after the ailing carrier's stock was
pounded in recent weeks.
Kingfisher shares, which traded as high as 90.15 rupees 16
months ago, on Tuesday closed just a tad above their lifetime
low at 16.60 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
If Kingfisher fails to turnaround the airline, its banks,
which own $1.3 billion in loans, would be left to pick over the
carcass in a country that does not have a formal bankruptcy
process.
Loans are secured in part by a combination of guarantees by
the airline's parent, the UB group, as well as Kingfisher
shares, Mallya's personal guarantees, its Mumbai real estate
assets and the Kingfisher brand itself, bankers said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)