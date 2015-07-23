LONDON, July 23 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvements retailer, posted improved sales growth in both Britain and France in its latest quarter, helped by soft comparative figures in the previous year.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other countries, said on Thursday group sales at stores open over a year rose 3.5 percent in the 10 weeks to July 11, the bulk of its second fiscal quarter.

Same store sales rose 5.5 percent in the UK and Ireland and were up 1.3 percent in France.

That compares to a first quarter rise of 1.6 percent in the UK and Ireland and a fall of 1.2 percent in France.

For the full second quarter, which includes an additional three weeks, analysts are on average forecasting a rise of 4.1 percent for the UK and Ireland and growth of 0.3 percent in France. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)