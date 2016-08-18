LONDON Aug 18 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, reported solid progress in
its second quarter with sales growth driven by its markets in
Britain and Poland but said it was cautious on the short-term
outlook after the Brexit vote.
"In the UK, the EU referendum result has created uncertainty
for the economic outlook, although there has been no clear
evidence of an impact on demand so far on our businesses," said
Chief Executive Véronique Laury.
"In France, widespread industrial action and exceptionally
wet weather created a more challenging environment, after a more
encouraging first quarter."
The firm, which trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in
France and B&Q and Screwfix in Britain, said group sales at
stores open over a year rose 3.0 percent in the three months to
July 31, its fiscal second quarter, having been up 3.6 percent
in the first quarter.
Total sales rose 8.4 percent to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.92
billion).
($1 = 0.7657 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)