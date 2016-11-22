LONDON Nov 22 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, reported growth in
third-quarter underlying sales with strong demand in Britain and
Poland more than offsetting weakness in France.
The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said
group sales at stores open over a year rose 1.8 percent in the
three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.
That compares with growth of 3.0 percent in the previous
quarter.
Total sales rose 11.5 percent to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.74
billion).
Kingfisher said it was making progress with its five-year
transformation plan and remained on track.
($1 = 0.8011 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate HOlton)