(Adds detail)
LONDON Aug 18 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, said it was cautious on the
short-term outlook after the UK vote to leave the European Union
but said it had seen no impact yet on its business, with sales
up in the last three months.
Véronique Laury, chief executive of the firm which trades as
B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in
France, said the Brexit vote had created uncertainty for the
economic outlook.
However, she noted: "There has been no clear evidence of an
impact on demand so far on our businesses."
Industry data published last week showed British retail
spending bounced back in July as sales promotions and good
weather outweighed concerns that the Brexit vote would deal an
immediate hit to the economy.
Kingfisher said group sales at stores open over a year rose
3 percent in the three months to July 31, its fiscal second
quarter, having been up 3.6 percent in the first quarter.
Total sales rose 8.4 percent to 3 billion pounds ($3.92
billion).
Like-for-like sales in Britain and Ireland were up 7.2
percent, with B&Q up 5.6 percent and Screwfix up 13.3 percent.
In France underlying sales fell 3.2 percent, hurt by
widespread industrial action and exceptionally wet weather.
Market conditions in Poland remained supportive with
like-for-like sales up 7.3 percent.
In January Laury announced a strategy to boost Kingfisher's
annual profit by 500 million pounds from 2021 that will cost 800
million pounds over five years to deliver. The plan involves
unifying the product offer across the business, improving its
ecommerce capabilities and driving efficiencies.
The firm also plans to return 600 million pounds to
shareholders over the next three years through share buybacks.
It has so far returned 150 million pounds.
For its 2016-17 year analysts are on average forecasting an
underlying pretax profit of 692 million pounds versus 686
million pounds in 2015-16.
Shares in Kingfisher, up 8.6 percent so far this year, were
down 1.3 percent at 353.8 pence by 0710 GMT, valuing the
business at 8 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7657 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton, Greg
Mahlich)