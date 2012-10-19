SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
NEW DELHI Kingfisher Airlines replied to a notice by the country's aviation regulator DGCA on Friday, which had asked the debt-laden carrier why its license to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide a "safe, efficient and reliable service".
A spokesman for the company declined to give details of the response.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.