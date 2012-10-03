US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Oct 3 India's aviation regulator will submit a report on Kingfisher Airlines to the government on Thursday, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Wednesday.
Kingfisher, which has a debt of $1.4 billion, cancelled all flights through Thursday and faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back months. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)