NEW DELHI Oct 3 India's aviation regulator will submit a report on Kingfisher Airlines to the government on Thursday, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

Kingfisher, which has a debt of $1.4 billion, cancelled all flights through Thursday and faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back months. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)