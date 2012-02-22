NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's struggling Kingfisher Airlines has submitted a new flight plan to the aviation regulator to operate 175 daily flightS with 28 aircraft, a senior government source said on Wednesday.

The regulator has asked other carriers to accommodate Kingfisher's passengers, the source said, as the airline stands on the brink of collapse after nearly a week of flight cancellations and the resignation of dozens of its pilots. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)