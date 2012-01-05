MUMBAI Jan 5 India's aviation regulator will meet executives from cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines and Air India Express, the budget arm of state carrier Air India, on Thursday, seeking an explanation on safety concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report.

"We are careful that financial stringency should not impinge on safety. So on that basis, we had done this (internal report) and there are several steps which have to be taken by the airlines," said Bharat Bhushan, director general of civil aviation.

Earlier on Thursday, a Times of India report, citing the regulator, said that "a reasonable case exists for withdrawal of Kingfisher's operator permit (licence) as their financial stress is likely to impinge on safety".

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing By SUbhadip Sircar)