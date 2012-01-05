* Regulator concerned financial problems could affect safety
* Says no plan to cancel licence of any airline
* Kingfisher given until Monday to respond to concerns
* Air India Express says facing shortage of pilots
(Adds details, comments and shares)
By Aniruddha Basu and Annie Banerji
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 5 India's aviation
regulator on Thursday demanded assurances from Kingfisher
Airlines and the budget arm of Air India that
their financial problems would not affect safety.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation told the airlines
to offer a timeline to put in place measures to tackle their
financial problems, which it said were affecting maintenance,
training and other operations that could compromise safety.
"There is a list of discrepancies," Bharat Bhushan, the
director general of the agency, told reporters, referring to
aircraft maintenance and other potential safety problems.
"Kingfisher, for example, we have told them to come back to
us on Monday...within how many days they are going to complete
certain specific things," Bhushan said.
Kingfisher said it was operating flights with "utmost
safety". A spokesman for Air India also denied there were any
safety issues with its budget carrier.
Bhushan said there was no threat that any carrier's licence
would be cancelled, and he was confident that any problems would
be resolved.
Earlier on Thursday, the Times of India newspaper, reported
that the regulator had determined in an audit that there was a
reasonable case to withdraw Kingfisher's licence as its
financial problems could threaten passenger safety.
"All airlines are going through a difficult patch
financially ... our challenge is to see that this financial
difficulty does not reflect on safety," Bhushan said.
"Please let there be no panic," he added. "The skies are
safe."
Adding to Kingfisher's problems, the State Bank of India
said on Thursday that it now considered its loans to
the airline to be non-performing.
Most airlines in India, including market leader Jet Airways
Ltd, are losing money as a result of high fuel costs,
cutthoat competition and a slowdown in the economy.
But Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, has been the biggest casualty. The struggling carrier
cancelled hundreds of flights late last year and grounded
aircraft to conserve cash.
More than 100 pilots have left the airline in recent months,
putting pressure on the airline to train new staff.
Bhushan said that as much as one-third of one particular
carrier's fleet had been grounded. He did not identify the
airline, but the Times of India identified it as Kingfisher.
"The audit was financial but they found the financial
situation of Kingfisher and Air India (Express) was so bad that
they would be cutting on costs all across, including areas
related to safety," said Rajan Mehra, executive director at the
Asia Pacific Academy for Aviation and Hospitality.
"This will further dent Kingfisher's brand image because
once passengers start thinking that an airline is unsafe, that
is the final nail in the coffin," he said.
Kingfisher's shares closed down 2.62 percent at 20.45
rupees. The shares fell as much as 4.5 percent as investors
dumped the stock following the regulator's comments. Kingfisher
shares fell more than 68 percent in 2011.
"NO SAFETY ISSUE"
Representatives of both airlines met with the regulator on
Thursday.
"DGCA has asked Kingfisher Airlines to provide a specific
timeline for getting the grounded aircraft back in the air and
for its recapitalization efforts," Chief Executive Sanjay
Aggarwal said in an emailed statement.
"We would like to clarify that DGCA did not have any
significant findings or concerns with regard to safety at
Kingfisher Airlines, and that we have adequate number of pilots
and engineers to operate our scheduled services," he said.
An spokesman for Air India also said the group's budget
airline, Air India Express, was facing a shortage of pilots but
denied that safety was being compromised.
"There is no safety issue," the spokesman said. "There is a
shortage of commanders but the number of flights which are
operating is actually in accordance with the number of
commanders available," the spokesman said.
"The DGCA will give us a list of action points and a
timeline. We will comply with that".
Kingfisher and Air India have been negotiating with banks
for a further cushion to ease their debt burden and to raise
working capital. Both have undergone a debt restructuring.
A government report viewed by Reuters last month said the
total debts of India's airlines are expected to rise to $20
billion in 2011/12 ending March as they struggle with rising oil
prices, high sales taxes on jet fuel and below-cost pricing
driven by fierce competition..
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Indulal PM;
Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)