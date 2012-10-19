BRIEF-Tata Motors announces resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's Kingfisher Airlines replied to a notice by the country's aviation regulator on Friday, which had asked the debt-laden carrier why its license to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide a "safe, efficient and reliable service".
A spokesman for the company declined to give details of the response. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tried to negotiate for renewal of agreement with Juhu , Vile Parle, Ghatkopar gyms but still have not been renewed.