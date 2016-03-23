LONDON, March 23 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, beat forecasts with a 0.3 percent rise in annual profit, though it said it remained cautious on the outlook for France, its most profitable market.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 686 million pounds ($972.06 million) in the year to Jan. 31

That compares with analysts' average forecast of 667 million pounds and 684 million pounds made in the 2014-15 year.

"In the short term, the fundamentals of the UK economic backdrop remain positive, although we remain cautious on the outlook for France," the firm said. ($1 = 0.7057 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)