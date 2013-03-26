LONDON, March 26 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvements retailer, met forecasts with an 11.4
percent fall in year profit that reflected weather-hit sales,
tough consumer markets and unfavourable foreign exchange
movements.
The group, which runs market leader B&Q in Britain and
trades as Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Tuesday
it made an underlying pretax profit of 715 million pounds ($1.09
billion) in the year to Feb. 2.
That was in line with analysts' consensus forecast but down
from 807 million pounds made in 2011-12.
Kingfisher said it expected market conditions to remain
tough but was confident about its own prospects.